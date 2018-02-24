JUST IN
Odisha stresses on integrating MSME sector with global value chains
EU delegation assures alliance with Odisha in innovation, entrepreneurship

MSME presented details of the Start-up Odisha Initiative and appraised the delegation about the salient features of the policy

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

A 12-member European delegation has agreed to offer network benefits from the European Union (EU) and work out collaboration in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship. The delegation headed by Tania Friederichs, First Counsellor and Head of Research & Innovation; European Union visited the Odisha MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) department to get a first-hand feel of the state’s start-up ecosystem and Smart City initiatives. L N Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME presented details of the Start-up Odisha Initiative and appraised the delegation about the salient features of Odisha Start-up Policy, Start-up Portal and benefits offered to Start-ups.

Appreciating the highest benefits offered to the start-ups under the Start-up Odisha Initiative and recognition to 175 start-ups during a short period of last 10 months, Friederichs, proposed to extend network benefits from EU and work out collaboration in the area of innovation and entrepreneurship. Krishan Kumar, Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) made a detailed presentation on the Smart City Initiatives. The members of the delegation showed their interest in electric vehicles, energy efficiency, urban transport and renewable energy components and applauded the various initiatives of the state government under the Smart City Project.

