EU delegation assures alliance with Odisha in innovation, entrepreneurship

A 12-member European delegation has agreed to offer network benefits from the (EU) and work out collaboration in the areas of and The delegation headed by Tania Friederichs, First Counsellor and Head of Research & Innovation; visited the MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) department to get a first-hand feel of the state’s start-up ecosystem and L N Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME presented details of the Initiative and appraised the delegation about the salient features of Start-up Policy, Start-up Portal and benefits offered to Start-ups.

Appreciating the highest benefits offered to the start-ups under the Initiative and recognition to 175 start-ups during a short period of last 10 months, Friederichs, proposed to extend network benefits from and work out collaboration in the area of and