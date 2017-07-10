EU-Japan trade deal

The European Union
and Japan
announced a broad agreement on Thursday that would lower barriers on virtually all the goods traded between them, a pointed challenge to US
President Donald Trump
on the eve of a summit meeting of world leaders in Germany.
Though the deal still needs further negotiation and approval before it can take effect, it represents an act of geopolitical theater.
Here is a look at the main aspects of the deal:
The deal
The Europeans are expected to scrap a 10% tariff on passenger cars made in Japan, over a period of seven years. Duties would be reduced for some car components.
Tokyo
is also likely to make it easier for European companies to bid for major government contracts, a move that could benefit train makers like Siemens of Germany
and Alstom of France.
What’s been left out?
Negotiators have refused to include whaling and logging in the talks, which has angered environmental groups
— Greenpeace
has characterised the deal as “a huge transfer of power from people to big business.”
Together, the EU and Japan
would constitute a trading bloc of a size to rival that created by the North American Free Trade
Agreement, presently the world’s biggest free trade
zone.
Unresolved issues
The biggest issue is how to ensure that investors have a way to resolve disputes arising as a result of the deal. The Europeans want to employ a court system rather than ad hoc arbitration.
The Japanese, say existing institutions are enough.
What happens now?
Negotiations
have been going on for years, but were accelerated after Trump abandoned the TPP.
The new deal was a clear sign that other parts of the world will continue to pursue a liberalising trade agenda, even without the United States.
Sources: The New York Times, Treading Economics, Top Exports
