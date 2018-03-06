European development bank approves India's membership post shareholders nod

is all set to become the 69th member of the for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) after shareholders of the gave their nod to the country's candidature. The today announced that its shareholders have agreed to becoming its member. The move follows the Indian government's application to seek the membership back in December 2017 and sets the stage for an increase in joint investment with Indian companies in the Bank's regions of operation. The formal membership process will now get underway, which includes the purchase of shares by at an estimated cost of around 1 million euros. "This is an important step in the relationship between the and India, allowing us to build further on already very close ties, said Suma Chakrabarti, the Indian-origin of the The EBRD's Board of Governors, which represents all the existing shareholders of the UK-based bank, voted in favour of India's membership application last week. If all the paperwork is processed in time, could be ready to take its seat at the table in time for the bank's annual meeting in in May. The London-headquartered is a multilateral development set up in 1991 after the fall of the wall to promote private and entrepreneurial initiative in emerging It invests in 38 emerging economies across three continents, according to a set of criteria that aim to make its countries more competitive, better governed, greener, more inclusive, more resilient and more integrated. The has worked with leading Indian companies, such as Tata, Mahindra, and Jindal, on investments in its regions, with the value of such joint projects worth an estimated 1 billion euros. With now taking a shareholding in the EBRD, it is expected that the scope of these joint initiatives will be further enhanced.

While will not be a recipient of financing, it will benefit from the banks expertise and support in the region. Indian companies are going global and a lot of the push for this membership came from them. could see the benefit from it and the additional comfort level of working in regions where we have local knowledge, said Nandita Parshad, managing director, and natural resources, who will be heading to later this week for meetings with the on the issue. " is taking on a major role in shaping the strategy at a global level, including with the It is important to have a seat at the table," added Parshad, who will participate in the founding ceremony of the in on Sunday. Last year, the had signed an accord to strengthen ties with the alliance, which was launched during the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in at the initiative of and former French as a platform for cooperation among solar resource-rich economies. According to official estimates, the total value of joint India- investments in economies currently stands at 982 million euros, with the majority of the transactions in the private sector. A recent example of this cooperation is in where the and & are both shareholders in Turkish manufacturer Hisarlar, after bought a 75.1 per cent stake last year. The has an 18.7 per cent stake in the Turkish company. The also works closely with leading Indian chambers such as the (CII), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of and recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the (FICCI).