EV push: Govt may amend Electricity Act to boost charging stations

The is considering ending the lock on electricity sales by distributors as one way to speed up growth in vehicle charging stations, according to a ministry official with knowledge of the plan. The approach would require amending the Electricity Act, which only allows distributors to sell power, including for electric-vehicle charging stations, according to the official, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Two committees have been set up to examine the policy issues and technical specifications of the options under consideration, said the official. Other options include the companies, known as discoms, selling electricity directly to charging-station operators or creating their own charging-station franchises. spokesman Rajesh Malhotra declined to comment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitions to ensure mostly on the roads by 2030 could be hampered by the lack of India had only about 350 public EV chargers compared with around 57,000 petrol stations, Bloomberg New Energy Finance said in a July report. In contrast, China had around 215,000 charging points installed at the end of 2016, it said. India’s Forum of Regulators, comprising the heads of the central and state electricity regulatory boards, has said should look upon EVs as a new source of revenue. The restriction on the sale of power is a “big challenge” because can’t currently be built in parking lots or gas stations, state-backed Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said last month.

EESL issued an initial tender to procure 10,000 EVs to replace government vehicles operating in and around New Delhi. It also awarded bids to set up