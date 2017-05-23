Ex-coal secy conviction won't hurt officers' morale: Jitendra Singh

Days after the conviction of former coal secretary H C Gupta by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court, Minister of State (Prime Minister’s Office) Jitendra Singh (pictured) said the sentence would not hurt the morale of officers. Singh, who also heads the department of personnel, public grievances and pensions, also said there was no move to raise the retirement age for central government officers. Analysing the performance of the Narendra Modi-led government in the past three years, Singh said it had been successful in making the work environment ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?