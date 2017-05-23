Ex-coal secy conviction won't hurt officers' morale: Jitendra Singh

Days after the conviction of former coal secretary H C Gupta by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court, Minister of State (Prime Minister’s Office) Jitendra Singh (pictured) said the sentence would not hurt the morale of officers. Singh, who also heads the department of personnel, public grievances and pensions, also said there was no move to raise the retirement age for central government officers. Analysing the performance of the Narendra Modi-led government in the past three years, Singh said it had been successful in making the work environment ...