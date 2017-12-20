Excise, VAT may co-exist with GST on fuel

The goods and services tax (GST) Council may try to build consensus among states over imposing the GST on fuel by allowing the Centre and states to levy existing taxes over a 28 per cent GST rate. States have been averse to including fuel in the GST because levies on it account for 40 per cent of their revenue.

They could change their mind if allowed to continue with value-added tax (VAT) and other imposts on fuel above the GST rate. The Centre, which is willing to impose the GST on fuel, may also be permitted to charge excise duty above the GST ...