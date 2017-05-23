Exhibitors rally against 28% GST on cinema halls

The announcement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates came as a disappointment to the film industry, specifically the exhibition sector, as were put in the 28 per cent bracket. Interestingly, other categories in this bracket include luxury goods, casinos, races and 5-star hotels. The (MAI) has appealed to the government to reduce this levy in the interest of the survival of the

The letter, signed by president of MAI Deepak Asher, points out the various challenges that the industry is facing, including lack of screens, decreasing footfalls and competition by It adds that the total tax levied on cinema house may actually be more if the local bodies decide to levy an additional tax.

"Many States are now empowering local bodies (municipal corporations, municipalities, panchayats, local councils, district councils, etc.) to levy an additional entertainment tax. While entertainment tax levied by the State Government is subsumed in GST, entertainment tax levied by such local bodies would be outside of the regulatory framework. In other words, according to the current tax regime, entertainment tax levied by such local bodies would not be creditable under the regime and would end up being an additional tax. In substance, could well end up paying, not just a prohibitive 28 per cent GST, but possibly a 10- 25 per cent local body entertainment tax as well," Asher argues in his letter.

The exhibition industry, which includes single screens and multiplexes, was rallying for the implementation of in the hope that the taxation will decrease. Until now, the exhibitors paid blended taxes depending on the tax regime of the state. So the tax component varied from state to state.

"We were hoping to be placed in the 12-18 per cent slab. This would have been a balanced approach to the taxation issue for the exhibition industry. This way, the states where there was no entertainment tax could cope with the higher taxation, and those which were heavily taxed (entertainment tax) would have got significant relief. As a result, the exhibitors could have maintained enough margins to pump money back into the business," says Ajay Bijli, chairman and MD, Ltd, the largest multiplex chain in the country with more than 500 screens.

He adds that while the burden of taxation will be felt equally by multiplexes and single screens, exhibitors in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will have a particularly tough time since the government (state) has levied a cap on ticket prices in the state. In this case, since the ticket price cannot be raised, the operators stand to take a major hit in the bottom-line, especially because all three states had entertainment tax levy less than 28 per cent. In states like Punjab, where there was no entertainment tax, the consumers will not bear the brunt of the 28 per cent rate since exhibitors will have no option but to pass on some of that ta onto the moviegoers, effecting an increase in ticket rates.

"I think it's a case of (wrong/false) perception. The ATP (average ticket price) across all the 8,000 screens is much lower than what multiplexes charge in prime locations at Mumbai and Delhi. Cinema is a mass entertainment platform and not a luxury that it has been clubbed with 5-star hotels," he adds. Globally, taxation on cinema is in the single digits in most countries. Countries like China have almost no tax on cinema exhibition.

Screen penetration in India is among the lowest in the world, with less than 10,000 screens in India, which has a population of 1.25 billion, as compared to China's 35,000-plus screens, with a population of 1.35 billion. However film viewership remains amongst the lowest in the world, with less than 4 per cent of India's population having watched the largest mainstream Hindi movie of 2016 -- Dangal. The increased taxation, industry stakeholders argue, will add further to the woes of the industry since films like and are aberrations in a high risk business that is films.