Expanding Metro Footprint-I: Network set to grow fourfold in seven years

With just over a three per cent share of the global Metro rail network of more than 13,200 km across 55 countries, India is far behind the big boys such as China, Russia, the US, or South Korea. And half the network is in just one city — Delhi (231 km).

In the nine other cities that also offer Metro rail services, the network runs only on very limited routes, from as low as eight km in Lucknow to a laughable 20 km in the metropolis of Mumbai. But, this is set to change dramatically. Realising how the Metro can change the urban transportation road map in a city, governments ...