Expect FY18 growth to be higher than Moody's forecast: Subhash Garg

Economic Affairs Secretary SUBHASH GARG said the ratings upgrade was an affirmation of the reforms carried out by the Centre. Speaking to Arup Roychoudhury, Garg said he was expecting GDP (gross domestic product) growth for FY18 to be higher than Moody’s projection of 6.7 per cent, and that there might be a slight deviation on the path to a three per cent fiscal deficit.

Edited excerpts: India has a ratings upgrade after nearly 14 years. Your reaction? This is clearly an affirmation of the structural reforms the government is undertaking. This is an acknowledgement ...