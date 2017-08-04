Expedite nod to infrastructure projects: Gadkari to GoM

Union Minister has sought to fast-track key projects, including the Char Dham scheme, and reached out to all the stakeholders for quicker clearances.



He minced no words saying there will be zero tolerance for any delay.



Chairing a meeting of a group of ministers on last night, said 18 proposals relating to the ambitious Char Dham project were scuttled in absence of various clearances, pointing out that the decision to build the new project was taken after the catastrophe."There should not be any delay in the Rs 12,000-crore project for developing 900 km of National in for improving to Char Dham centres," officials present at the meeting quoted as saying.The meeting was attended by Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister Harsh Vardhan, officials of various ministries, including and defence, as well as the government.Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the project last year with an aim to improve to Char Dham centres -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in the Himalayas.During the meeting, the state officials flagged the notification issued by the ministry declaring 40 square km near river Bhagirathi as an eco-sensitive zone.urged his forest counterpart to look into the matter as this is not just holding up the project, but causing delays in and border road programmes as well, the officials said.Asking the ministry to speed up clearances to 32 other highway projects, the road, and shipping minister has sought exemption of NHIDCL projects within 100 km of LoC or international boundaries from sending proposals to regional offices, as in the case ofThe issue of transfer of land to the National Authority of India at various locations was also discussed at the meeting as five such cases are pending, the officials said.Reaching out to railway officials for rail projects in Maharashtra, said delays are causing socio-economic imbalances.The railway ministry was also approached to provide 35 acres in Varanasi for an inter-modal station.Other port projects, including those of JNPT, Kandla and Kamrajar, came up for discussion.