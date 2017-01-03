Experts say levying cess on more items could make GST anomalous

Levying cess on more items other than demerit and luxury goods to compensate states for loss post rollout will not be a prudent move as will only increase the anomalies in the new indirect regime, experts said.

Besides, the Council hearing out concerns of specific industry representatives is a welcome move, they said, adding suggestions like centralised registration and single assessing authority would be favourably considered by the Council.

"There are several open issues for the services sector and the industry would hope that these are addressed in the final legislation. However, the key issue of 'dual control' was not taken up which really is the crux of the contention. Any movement forward would be contingent upon the agreement on this issue," PwC Partner and Leader Indirect Pratik Jain said.

"Services sectoral presentation before the Council was another welcome move, it's important the Council recognises the issues, specially around centralised registration besides other," the EY National Leader (Indirect Tax) Harishanker Subramaniam said.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Senior Director (Indirect Tax) M S Mani, however, said, "It will not be a prudent move" to levy cess on any new item, other than the four items that were agreed in the past.

"It must be noted that the concept of a cess in the GST framework, is in itself an anomaly, and it is hoped that the anomaly does not get further accentuated in order to collect more revenues to fulfil the compensation obligation," Mani said.

As many as six sectors made a representation before the Council on Tuesday.

A four-tier structure of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent that aims to lower incidence on most goods and keep out essential items was decided by the council in its meeting on November 3.

Luxury items like high-end cars and demerit goods including tobacco, pan masala and aerated drinks, would be taxed at the highest rate and would also attract a cess in a way that the total incidence of GST remains at almost the current level.

From that cess a Rs 55,000 crore fund was proposed to be set up, but ever since the announcement on November 8, states have been demanding higher compensation to meet shortfall.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra estimated that the compensation amount could go up to Rs 90,000 crore, while Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that more items other than sin goods and luxury goods would be brought under the ambit of cess.