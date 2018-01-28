Export Import Bank raises $10 billion in London Stock Exchange bond

The has raised $10 billion with a issuance on the Stock Exchange (LSE). The 10-year dollar bonds were nearly two times oversubscribed. The proceeds raised will be used by the to support Indian project exports, overseas investment by way of long term credit and its lines of credit portfolio. "The notes achieved the tightest ever spread over for an Indian entity for a 10-year issuance," said in a statement. The has a 3.897 per cent annual yield and secured high investor support from across the world, the exchange said. David Rasquinha, of EXIM Bank, said that the institution is a regular issuer in the international debt capital markets and has a largely dollarised loan book. He said: "This was our second foray to the 144 A market as part of our constant endeavour to further strengthen and foster long term relationships with global investors". "Through a well-designed and finely executed marketing strategy, we achieved the tightest ever 10-year spread by an Indian issuer while simultaneously attracting top quality investors in the order book.

Through this issuance the EXIM has yet again created a liquid benchmark 10-year curve out of India," he added. Debasish Mallick, Deputy Managing Director, EXIM Bank, said roadshows held in Hong Kong, Singapore, and key US centres were successful in marketing the investment proposition to high quality institutional investors. "When the was launched, these investors responded with encouragingly large orders, enabling the book to build rapidly and enabling a fine pricing," he said. EXIM Bank, one of the world's premier institution offering a comprehensive range of products and services, becomes the year's largest quasi-sovereign issuance from in the international debt capital markets. Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Stock Exchange plc,welcomed EXIM's inaugural on the exchange's International Securities Market. "Through our International Securities Market, issuers benefit from an efficient listing process and access to the deepest pool of internationally oriented capital in the world," he said. " is global pioneer in supporting Indias global growth and trade agenda. The successful pricing reinforces Stock Exchange's position as the key destination for Indian and global capital raising," he added. Stock Exchange claims to have developed a leading position as the global venue of choice for Indian issuers, including some recent landmark green bonds such as (PFC), (IRFC) and as well as retail from It has welcomed 44 Masala bonds and helped supranational and Indian corporates raise over 6.5 billion dollar equivalent in mostly oversubscribed offerings. " provides unparalleled access to international investors specialising in Indian infrastructure investment," said. ISM has been designed to meet the demands of issuers and investors to improve the effectiveness and competitiveness of the UK primary debt markets, providing greater choice for a variety of fixed income issuers.