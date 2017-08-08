Exporters brace for further rupee rise

Exporters are bracing for tough times with the rupee continuing to appreciate against the dollar, making India’s exports less competitive and reducing exporters’ margins. “The worst is still to come. With the currency appreciating at a fast clip, the competitiveness of Indian goods will go down,” said Ajay Sahai, director-general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). Major exporting sectors such as engineering goods, apparel and automobiles were expected to come under pressure, he added. The rupee has risen by 6.8 per cent ...