Exporters brace for further rupee rise

Exporters are bracing for tough times with the rupee continuing to appreciate against the dollar, making India’s exports less competitive and reducing exporters’ margins. “The worst is still to come. With the currency appreciating at a fast clip, the competitiveness of Indian goods will go down,” said Ajay Sahai, director-general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). Major exporting sectors such as engineering goods, apparel and automobiles were expected to come under pressure, he added. The rupee has risen by 6.8 per cent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?