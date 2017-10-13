Exports soar 26% in Sept to $28.6 bn; trade deficit narrows to 7-month low

Country's increased by 25.67 per cent to $28.61 billion in September on the back of rise in shipments of chemicals, petroleum and engineering products, official data released today showed.



too rose by 18.09 per cent to $37.6 billion in September from $31.83 billion in the year-ago month, according to the data released by the commerce ministry.



Trade deficit stood almost flat at a seven-month low of $8.98 billion in September 2017 against $9 billion in September 2016.Gold dipped by 5 per cent to $1.71 billion last month.Oil and non-oil grew by 18.47 per cent and 17.98 per cent to $8.18 billion and $29.4 billion, respectively in September.Cumulative during April-September 2017-18 increased by 11.52 per cent to $147.18 billion, while grew by 25.08 per cent to $219.31 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $72.12 billion."In continuation with positive growth exhibited by for the last thirteen months, during September 2017 have shown growth of 25.67 per cent in dollar terms," the ministry said in a statement.In September, petroleum, engineering and chemicals grew by 37 per cent, 44.24 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively.However, sectors which recorded negative growth includes handicrafts, iron ore, and fruit and vegetables.

