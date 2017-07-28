Facing CAG heat, Indian Railways to go for a 'blanket ban' in AC coaches

After facing flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for unwashed blankets, the is now set to do away with the practice of providing in air-conditioned coaches, as it is finding it unviable to wash or dry-clean them at regular intervals.

In order to implement the measure, the Ministry of Railways is set to increase the average temperature of AC coaches from the current 19 degrees to 24 degrees, so that passengers have no requirement for a blanket.

“Cleaning and bedroll is a costly affair. While the is spending Rs 55 for cleaning the bedroll each time, we are charging travellers only Rs 22. Hence, removing from the list will be viable economically,” said an official close to the development.

Finding several lapses in the of railways, the cited that washing and of linen and is not being done, as prescribed by the norms established by the railways itself. Though there are norms making washing a compulsory practice in at least two months, it hardly happens the same way. “We contacted Khadi on whether they will be able to dry clean these clothes. But they were asking for an exorbitant charge of Rs 110 for each wash. Following this, we are now planning to do away with completely,” the official added.

In its report, the found that in 14 select depots, under nine zones, were not dry-cleaned in a given period of time. A similar kind of lapse was also seen on sanitising linen clothes. “A robust system for the procurement, washing and distribution of linen is necessary to provide clean, hygienic and good quality linen to all passengers, travelling in AC classes of the Indian Railways,” the report said.

It stated that the existing departmentally-installed laundries did not have a sufficient handling capacity and the railways continued to meet a bulk of its requirement through outsourcing. Meanwhile, it was also found that there was no quality-check being conducted for washed linen, even though there are norms mandating such inspection.

“Necessary clearances for operating 26 out of the total 30 mechanised laundries were not obtained from respective state pollution control boards. Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) were not installed in case of 15 mechanised laundries,” it added.

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu had launched personalised disposable bedrolls for travellers last year but it is yet to be availed in full swing. There are two such types of e-bedrolls that the railways provide- one which is packed in a non-woven fabric bag consisting of two cotton bed sheets and one pillow at a of Rs 140; and the other one packed in a non-woven bag consisting of one blanket at a of Rs 110.

