The in the hilly and Northeastern states continue to reel under ambiguity over the continuation of tax benefits under the (GST) regime, with most worried over significant dilution of benefits.



Reduction in the tax benefit by 42 per cent, unavailability of an appeals mechanism, restriction of the refund to job work cost, among others, are the key concerns of the industry. Tax experts argue it will make manufacturing unattractive in these states.



The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the nodal department for tax benefits to industries issued guidelines few days back, notifying that the tax benefits will be extended to industrial units by way of refunds to the tune of 58 per cent of the central (CGST).in hilly states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, (J&K) and the Northeastern states enjoyed 100 per cent central excise exemption prior to the GST roll-out. The Centre has argued that since it passes on 42 per cent to states by way of devolution, it will pay its share to reimburse these units.Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Marico, Emami and Berger Paints are among the many players with manufacturing facilities in these states.The industry is concerned about the benefits in case of third party manufacturing. A lot of large industries give out manufacturing contracts to smaller players in these states.“It is not clear how this mechanism will work if goods are manufactured by third party, either under job work or contract manufacturing model. If the refund is a function of the amount paid to such third parties, then it will get significantly diluted. There are many aspects which need clarification,” said Pratik Jain of PwC India.Budgetary support of Rs. 27,413 crore for the scheme has been approved for a ten year period starting from the date of GST implementation July 1, 2017 for an estimated 4000 units in these states. Cabinet had approved the scheme in August this year.The DIPP said that the refund will be available only on the portion of tax paid in cash after all the accumulated ITC has been utilised to pay central and integrated GST. If the ITC is not fully utilised, the reimbursement sanctioning officer will reduce the amount of budgetary support payable to the extent credit of central tax and integrated tax is not utilised for payment of tax, the department said.Bipin Sapra of EY said that “industry is looking to get back benefits which are now going to the state. Now states should make an effort to reimburse units.”The excise exemption for J&K is to expire in 2020 and Northeastern states by 2017. This means that those starting production in say beginning of 2017, will have continued to enjoy the excise benefit for the next 10 years till 2027. Although, the exemptions for Himachal and expired in 2010, the tax waiver was to continue till 2020 in many cases.Companies have reportedly made huge investments on the assurance of the government that the benefit would be provided and that the benefits will be grandfathered even under the “We seem to have no clue what amount to be accrued in the balance sheet, which is impacting our financial health. There is uncertainty over whether we should continue with the set up in the hilly states now,” said a senior executive from a large chemicals company.