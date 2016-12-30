Fairfax gets RBI nod to acquire 51% in Catholic Syrian Bank

RBI for the first time has allowed a bank to sell its majority stake to a single private investor

Prem Watsa-led Financial Holdings has received Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s approval to acquire up to 51 per cent stake in Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB), according to sources.



It is for the first time that has allowed a bank to sell its majority stake to a single private investor.



While officials were not available for comments, highly placed sources privy to the development confirmed the development. The transaction value is not known. While will have 51 per cent stake, its voting rights will be capped at 15 per cent.



The bank had earlier said it was expecting to get the proposed fund infusion by Financial Holdings by March next year. There were also reports that had approached evincing interest in investing Rs 1,000 crore in an Indian bank. The central bank, in turn, forwarded Fairfax’s proposal to CSB, which accepted it.



officials had said earlier that the in-principle approval from the banking regulator was expected by December and that it could finish other procedures within 90 days thereafter.



The proposed Rs 1,000 crore investment will allow to increase its assets 10 times. The bank’s focus will be on small and medium enterprises, gold, and retail, while it may not be aggressive on corporate lending.



