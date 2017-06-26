Fake news, myths, confusion prevent steady GST roll-out

Analysts believe earlier uncertainty on the implementation date might have resulted in delay

Even till two weeks earlier, Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, a traders body, was trying to convince a group of business people that the goods and services tax (GST) was a reality and would be implemented from July 1. Fuelled by a steady stream of ‘news’ on WhatsApp chat groups, the businessmen were convinced they had more time in their hands and had not made any preparations to become compliant with the new tax regime. Misinformation, fake news and rumours are all on the rise around implementation of GST, even as the countdown clock to the ...

Karan Choudhury