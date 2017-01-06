Farm sector to see best growth in 2 yrs if cash crunch doesn't spoil party

India's agricultural growth, measured in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA) at constant prices, is expected to rise 4.1 per cent in 2016-17, its highest level in two years, on the back of a record harvest aided by the best season in two years.

The growth in the previous financial year was at 1.2 per cent.

However, going forward, experts said that whether these estimates would hold or would greatly be revised downwards, will depend on the impact that the demonetisation drive, which started on November 08, has had on and allied activities.

The data collected for this estimates was for the seven-month period ending October 2016.

Moreover, the impact of a warmer-than-usual winter on the standing crops has also not been captured, and could, along with the impact of a note-ban induced cash crunch, drastically lower the subsequent estimates.

"The estimates of this sector (agriculture, forestry and fishing) have been compiled using the of production of major crops for 2016-17 and targets based on sowings," official statement said.

Around 39 per cent of the farm sector's is based on livestock products, forestry and fisheries, which registered a combined growth of above 3.7 per cent in 2016-17, the statement said.

India's foodgrains production is projected to rise by 8.9 per cent in 2016-17, as compared to a decline of 3.2 per cent in 2015-16, due to bumper harvest and bountiful rains, which was among the best in over two years.

"The expected growth of 4.1 per cent in 2016-17 is mainly due to bumper harvest, and good rains particularly, as compared to last year. Now, whether this estimate holds firm in the final assessment will depend whether demonetisation has had any impact on harvest," Shashank Bhide, Director of Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) told Business Standard.

Bhide said it is difficult to understand the impact of demonetisation on agriculture, in the absence of any major systematic assessment, adding that more than demonetisation, it is the weather in North India which will have a greater bearing on final harvest and, thereby, on the final numbers.

Dr Mahendra Dev, Director of the Mumbai-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Studies (IGIDS), said that most of the data collected for this estimate is till October, which does not reflect the clear picture and whether this will stand will become clearer by February, when the second advanced estimates come.

The southwest season across the country in 2016 (June to September) was around 97 per cent of the (LPA) which, though lower than the weather office predictions, was the first normal in the country since 2013.

Rainfall from 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal.

LPA is the average rainfall that the country has received over the last 50 years starting from 1951, and is estimated to be around 887 centimeters.

Around 85 per cent of the country's geographical area received normal or excess rains.

The good rains also filled up the reservoirs and at the end of September, the water levels in 91-odd reservoirs was around 117 billion cubic metres (BCM), which was 74 per cent of their full capacity against 122 per cent last year and 97 per cent of the average storage of last 10 years.