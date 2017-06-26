TRENDING ON BS
Farmer bodies unite for protest March to mark one month of Mandsaur firing

March to pass through 6 states, end in Delhi, farmers to press for fair price, loan waivers

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

File photo protests held in New Delhi against the killing of six farmers by the police in Mandsaur. Photo: PTI

Representatives from almost 200 small and big farmers' organisations have decided to organize a march from Mandsaur - the place where five farmers were killed in police firing earlier this month-on July 6.

The march, which will be held to commemorate one month of police firing on agitating farmers in Mandsaur will pass through Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana before culminating in a rally in capital Delhi on July 18.

The farmers are demanding among other things right price for their produce on the lines of recommendations made by the M S Swaminathan Committee, a waiver of farm loans, ensuring that farmers remain debt free.

Around 200 big and small farmers organisations had formed a group after the June 06, firing on agitating farmers of Mandsaur which killed five people. Once person succumbed to his injuries few days later.

The killings sparked off a nationwide outrage and brought issues concerning the farmers to the forefront.

Five state governments including Maharashtra and Punjab announced waiver of farm loans and packages to make farmers debt free.

Madhya Pradesh has not yet announced any loan waiver, though it has decided to purchase surplus onions and pulses from farmers falling prices of which has been one of the main cause for a 10-day long agitation.

