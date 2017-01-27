TRENDING ON BS
Demonetisation, GST to fetch more revenues to govt: Arun Jaitley
Farmer suicides: SC gives Centre, states, UTs, RBI a month to respond

The bench said that it is a 'sensitive matter' of larger public interest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Punjab may get Centre's support for agri dues

The Supreme Court today sought responses from the Centre, state governments, Union Territory and the RBI to examine the likely reasons behind suicides by farmers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana asked them to respond within four weeks.



The bench said that it is a "sensitive matter" of larger public interest involving farmers throughout the country.

The court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative on issues related to farmers.

