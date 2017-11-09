Fast-track courts for MPs, MLAs: Is SC encroaching legislature's domain?

The recently directed the Centre to draft a ‘scheme for setting up for dealing exclusively with criminal cases involving legislators and political persons. Sanjay Hegde and Pranjal Kishore explain why the apex court direction might fall in the realm of judicial overreach.

Last week, the directed the central government to draft a ‘scheme for setting up of fast track Courts exclusively to deal with criminal cases involving political persons’. During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General made a statement that ‘the Union government would not be averse to setting up of such special courts’. The direction was passed in light of a 2014 directive. The Court therein had ordered that trials, in relation to sitting and be concluded within a year of charges against them being framed.

It needs little argument to hold that free and fair elections are at the heart of the parliamentary system. Last week’s order is the latest in a series of judicial interventions, aimed at engendering a cleaner polity. However, a close examination reveals that the order may fall in the realm of judicial overreach. There also remain numerous problems with the efficacy and the implementation of the order.

Entry of criminals into politics is sought to be barred by prescribing certain disqualifications. These are meant to prevent a person from contesting elections or from occupying a seat in a house of legislature. Qualifications for a Member of Parliament are listed under Article 84 of the Constitution. Disqualifications are found under Article 102. Corresponding provisions for members of State Legislative Assemblies are found in Articles 173 and 191. The Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 prescribes the statutory framework in this regard. Section 8 of the Act lists certain offences. Conviction for these offences disqualifies a person from being elected, or continuing as, a Member of legislature.

Significantly, neither the Constitution nor the Representation of Peoples Act provides for time-bound trials or setting up of fast track courts. The 2014 order passed in Public Interest Foundation and Ors. v Union of India and Ors. is based on recommendations made by the in its 244th report. These recommendations themselves were made in compliance of an earlier order. In effect, directions mandating time-bound trial are an instance of judicial legislation. This is problematic for a number of reasons.

Under our Constitution, there is a broad separation of powers between the three organs of the state, i.e. the legislature, executive, and judiciary. Each of these has its distinct sphere of operation. Ordinarily, one organ of the state seldom encroaches the domain of another. The separation-of-powers doctrine has been recognised as part of the “basic structure” of the Indian Constitution — in simpler words, one of its fundamental features. The idea of a court creating and enforcing law is at odds with this doctrine. However, in the instant case, the Court has done exactly that.

The second problem involves the practical shortcomings of the judiciary being involved in policy making. Drafting of legislation is, or at any rate is supposed to be, a complex process involving hours of deliberation, a large number of people, specialized committees etc. Courts are inherently unsuited for the creation of law. They do not possess the requisite manpower, time or expertise needed. In fact, one of the reasons for judicial intervention being limited in policy decisions, is because of the judiciary’s admitted incompetence in that regard.

Besides these broad doctrinal issues, the efficacy of fast track courts for trial of ‘political persons’ is doubtful. Fast track courts were initially established by the Central Government to dispose of long pending cases, using a grant from the 11th Finance Commission (2000-2005). However, in 2005, the FTC scheme was extended upto 2010-2011, under orders from the These courts have often been mooted as a solution to the extensive delays that plague the functioning of “normal” courts in India.

Despite the persistent demand to set up fast track courts, and the periodic initiatives in this regard, there has been little empirical study on their efficacy. The research that does exist paints a sordid picture. Statistics reveal that the rate of disposal by fast track courts is only marginally higher when compared to their ‘regular’ counterparts. Practitioners have criticized such courts for ‘bypassing procedure’, ‘compromising on the quality of evidence’ and in the end-result, ‘not doing justice to anybody.’ In the specific case of politicians, the fear of a ‘motivated trial’, in order to weaken political opposition cannot be ruled out.

The creation of fast track courts for the trial of ‘political persons’ seems to be a case of missing the woods for the trees. The judicial system in India is plagued by arrears and delay. The judge to population ratio remains abysmal. Vacancies in judicial offices and lack of manpower and infrastructure are problems that have remained persistent. The entire justice delivery mechanism is in need of an overhaul. Thus, though the end maybe noble - the efficacy, even legality, of courts, that create a special class of litigants out of ‘political persons’ remains doubtful.

Maintaining the purity of the electoral process requires a multi-pronged approach. The Supreme Court’s concern and initiatives in this regard are understandable, even laudable. However, the changes required to bring about ‘free and fair elections’ will only come about through sustained legislative action. In 2014, a private members bill for introducing fast track courts for elected representatives was introduced by Baijayant Panda. However, such initiatives have been lost in the parliamentary wilderness.

Nearly a third of the members of the current parliament face criminal charges. The Supreme Court’s order has renewed the discussion on the need of cleaning up political offices. Whether this discussion eggs the Parliament into cleaning up its house, remains to be seen.

The authors are lawyers who practise in the They tweet as @sanjayuvacha and @parahoot

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal. They do not reflect the view/s of Business Standard.