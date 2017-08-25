FDI flows into India to rise to 2.5% of GDP in 5 years: UBS report

FDI
inflows into the country is likely to rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP
over the next five years, helped by economic growth and ongoing structural reforms, said a report by UBS Securities India.
The foreign direct investments
(FDI) into India
have nearly doubled over the past decade to $42 billion, which was 1.9 per cent of GDP
in 2016-17.
"Post 2014 general elections, FDI
inflows saw a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent versus a dip of 6 per cent seen over the previous 5 years," UBS said.
"We expect FDI
inflows to India
to rise further to 2.5 per cent of GDP
over the next 5 years," added the foreign brokerage.
UBS noted that unlike China, where the government has phased out FDI-favoured policies, India
will be increasingly recognised as a favoured destination by overseas investors "if growth is accompanied with continuous structural reforms".
Interestingly, the report said that over the last couple of years, India
has recorded a pickup in FDI
inflows to the manufacturing sector. Historically such investments
have been more towards the service sector.
According to the report, FDI
flows into manufacturing "bodes well for creating a productive spill-over impact on other sectors of the economy; for instance, boosting exports and creating jobs".
"In 2016-17, the largest increase in FDI
was in the telecom sector ($4.2 bn) followed by insurance. Besides these, cement, electrical equipment, banking services, metallurgical industries and the broadcasting sectors also received higher flows in the last fiscal," it added.
Observing that India
needs FDI
inflows to fund its current account deficit, UBS said the country requires "to focus on attracting stable FDI
flows to improve the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector and to make it an integral part of the global value chain".
It said the transfer of technical and organisational knowledge that accompanies these flows would help boost productivity, support investments
and contribute to India's overall growth - under the right conditions.
