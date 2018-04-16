FDI threshold set at $20 million for merchant banking, asset management

-
ALSO READIL&FS, Lone Star to invest $125 million in stressed infra projects Top 10 Women fund managers who have outperformed over long term This is another tough period, but markets will make newer highs: Damani Start-up investors are doing fewer deals IndoSpace to launch $500 mn fund targeting industrial, warehousing parks
-
The Centre has fixed a threshold of $20 million for foreign direct investments (FDIs) in unregistered fund-based activities such as merchant banking, underwriting, portfolio management services, stockbroking, and asset management.
The fund-based activities also include venture capital, custodian services, factoring, leasing and finance, housing finance, credit card business, micro credit, and rural credit. On the other hand, threshold for non-fund activities, such as investment advisory services, financial consultancy, forex broking, has been set at $2 million.
These activities also include money changing business and credit rating agencies. All these activities are unregulated by any financial sector regulator and FDI is allowed under the government route.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU