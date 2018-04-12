February IIP growth drops to 7.1%; March CPI eases to 4.28%

After growing at more than 7% for the third straight month up to January, industrial growth kept up the momentum in February as well at 7.1%.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had risen by 7.5% in January 2018.

This suggests economic revival has gained ground as the effects of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST) finally dissipated.



The retail inflation eased further in March at five-month low of 4.28% as increase in food prices slowed once again. It was 4.44% in February 2018.