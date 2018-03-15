JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Government considering barring 91 loan defaulters from leaving India
Business Standard

February trade deficit narrows to $12 bn; exports rise 4.5% to $25.8 bn

February imports increased 10.4% to $37.8 bn; January trade deficit was $16.3 bn

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

exports

Exports in February rose 4.5% to $25.8 billion, said Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia. Imports during the month increased 10.4% to $37.8 billion while April-February imports jumped 21% to $416.87 billion. Trade deficit narrowed to $12 billion in February from $16.30 billion in the previous month, Teaotia said on Thursday.
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements