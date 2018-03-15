February trade deficit narrows to $12 bn; exports rise 4.5% to $25.8 bn

Exports in February rose 4.5% to $25.8 billion, said Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia. Imports during the month increased 10.4% to $37.8 billion while April-February imports jumped 21% to $416.87 billion. Trade deficit narrowed to $12 billion in February from $16.30 billion in the previous month, Teaotia said on Thursday.
