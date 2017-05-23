Filing I-T returns under 'presumptive taxation' may lower tax liability

While the presumptive scheme introduced for professionals and freelancers will help to lower their liability, there will be little relief for them from maintaining accounts if they come under the ambit of service

This assessment year onwards, professionals with a turnover of Rs 50 lakh or less can file returns under the Presumptive Scheme (Section 44AA (1)). They need to consider 50 per cent of the gross turnover as profit and pay depending on their slab. Earlier, this was available to small businesses only.

The most attractive part of the scheme is that assessees don’t need to maintain books of account or related paperwork, or get their books audited. If all the money received in bank accounts is accounted for, they don’t need to maintain receipts. But if professionals earn more than Rs 10 lakh for the services provided by them, they will need to compulsorily pay service tax, which means doing away with all the paperwork will not be possible for them. “The purpose of the scheme is to provide relief to smaller professionals from the hassle of maintaining paperwork. But the compliance norms for service are more rigorous than for income The assessee will need to maintain detailed records if he falls under the ambit of service tax,” says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM Astute Consulting Group.

Surana points out that the new goods and service laws have a similar scheme for small businesses. They need to pay between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent tax, depending on the business, without the hassle of maintaining a detailed record. But service providers are kept out of it.

There’s a list of notified professions whose practitioners can opt for the presumptive scheme. These include legal, medical, engineering, architectural, accountancy, technical consultancy and those involved in film-related activities, such as actor, cameraman, director, music director, and so on.

experts say that filing returns under presumptive will decrease outgo for most. If your total turnover is, say, Rs 25 lakh, you need to consider profits at Rs 12.5 lakh (50 per cent of the turnover). For professionals this is reasonable as there’s little input cost, say experts. Further, the advantage with presumptive is that various disallowances such as one for non-deduction of deduction at source, cash payment exceeding Rs 10,000 are not attracted. The individual can also account for the deductions under income Chapter VI-A, which include Section 80C, Section 80D, and so on.

In certain scenarios, however, it will make sense to file returns as a regular business owner, such as if you wish to deduct expenses and claim depreciation. “If you have losses and you want to carry them forward, it makes sense to opt for ITR IV. You will need to get your books audited and carry forward the loss for seven years. Also, you should not opt for PTS if your expenses are more than 50 per cent of the turnover – cases where a professional has bought expensive equipment on loan and wants to claim deduction and depreciation,” says Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, ClearTax.com. Adds Surana: “Do remember that from the financial year 2017-18, the maximum depreciation rate has come down to 40 per cent. Items that were available for depreciation at 100 per cent and a computer that could be depreciated at 60 per cent will now to be subject to maximum depreciation at 40 per cent only.”