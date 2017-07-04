GST: Filing maze awaits assesses

Experts say navigating multiple forms to be a challenge initially

IIt would take some time before assessees get used to filing returns under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, even as the government has sought to allay their concerns over this matter. Busting the myth that assessees would have to file three returns a month, the finance ministry had on Sunday stated there is only one return with three parts. The dealer would have to file one and the remaining two would be automatically populated by the computer. While this gives some relief to assessees, experts said it would only be partial. Explaining the process, M S ...

Dilasha Seth & Indivjal Dhasmana