Finance minister to leave for US today

will leave on an official visit to the US on Monday to participate in annual meetings of theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

During his week-long stay in the US, he will meet chief executive officers of multi-national companies and foreign investors. He is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with the US commerce secretary, the Italian minister for economy and finance and the Iranian minister for economy and finance.



On the first leg of his trip to the United States, Jaitley will arrive in New York on October 9, during which he will hold investor meetings organised by Bank of America and Confederation of Indian Industry.

He is set to participate in the roundtable meeting of CEOs of USIBC-CII. On October 10, Jaitley will deliver a Lecture on 'FDI: Achievements and Challenges' at the Columbia University, following which he will leave for Boston.



In Boston, Jaitley will take part in a roundtable investment meet on 'Indian Economy - The Road Ahead'. Later, he will deliver a lecture on India's tax reforms at the Harvard University.

On October 12, the minister will leave for Washington DC to participate in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the (IMF).



During his three-day stay in Washington, Jaitley will hold bilateral meetings with US commerce secretary and participate in an interactive seminar organised by Ficci.

He will also attend the G-20 finance ministers' and central bank governors' working dinner on October 12.

Next day, Jaitley will attend the annual meeting of G-20 finance ministers' and central bank governors' meeting. He will also participate in the finance ministers' meeting with multilateral development banks.

Jaitley may hold separate bilateral meetings with the Italian minister for economy and finance and the Iranian minister for economy and finance.



The official delegation consists of RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian.



The finance minister will leave for India on October 15 and will arrive in the national capital the next day.