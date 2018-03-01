Finance ministry looks to consolidate overseas operations of PSU banks

JUST IN
GVA must expand at 6.9% in Q4 to meet CSO's FY18 projection of 6.4%
Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

India's government will consolidate 35 overseas branches of state-run lenders, with 69 more under review, financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.

The government will also examine and shut down all non-viable offshore operations of state banks to cut costs, he said in the tweet, adding the government will also consolidate equity stakes in joint ventures having multiple state-run bank partners.

Indian banking system has come under renewed scrutiny after a recent $2 billion fraud in Punjab National Bank, the country's second biggest state lender.

