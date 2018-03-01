Finance ministry looks to consolidate overseas operations of PSU banks

-
ALSO READFor Indian banks, the worst of their bad-loan woes may be yet to come The PNB fraud: A clear cut case of no systemic accountability Min balance row: SBI breaks silence, says it waived charges for last 6 yrs No proposal of PSB merger under consideration: Govt Bank of Baroda expects most provisions to have been done by H2FY19
-
India's government will consolidate 35 overseas branches of state-run lenders, with 69 more under review, financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.
The government will also examine and shut down all non-viable offshore operations of state banks to cut costs, he said in the tweet, adding the government will also consolidate equity stakes in joint ventures having multiple state-run bank partners.
Indian banking system has come under renewed scrutiny after a recent $2 billion fraud in Punjab National Bank, the country's second biggest state lender.
#ResponsibleBanking; PSBs to consolidate 35 overseas operations without affecting international presence of PSBs in these countries; 69 ops identified for further examination.
Move towards cost efficiencies and synergies in overseas mkt @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/tVYMcEmXK3— Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) March 1, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU