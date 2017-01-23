Financial aid to pregnant women may cost govt Rs 16,000 crore a year

Amount will be a one-time grant for women bearing their child, could be limited to two pregnancies

The central government’s plan — announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 — to provide Rs 6,000 to each identified pregnant woman and lactating mother in the country is expected to cost the exchequer around Rs 16,000 crore a year. Considering that there are around 26 million pregnancies in India annually, the amount will be a one-time grant for women bearing their child and could be limited to two pregnancies. The scheme, according to some officials, could integrate into itself the Janani Suraksha Yojana of the ministry of health and ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Veena Mani