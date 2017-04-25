Financial Commissioner's objections can no longer delay Railway projects

The Financial Commissioner is the top-most authority in the Railways to manage finances

To avoid delay in railway projects, the (CRB) and zonal general managers (GMs) have now been given powers to overrule any technical objections raised by the wing.



The can now take the final decision on projects in case a difference of opinion arises between the (FC) and other board members, according to a recent order issued by the Railway Board.



The is the top-most authority in the to manage finances.



The move is in line with the recommendations made E Sreedharan committee constituted by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in November 2014 with a view to find ways to delegate tendering and commercial powers to the executive. The committee's report was submitted in March 2015.



It is a step towards ensuring that key rail projects are not slowed down by technical objections raised by the wing, said a senior Railway Ministry official.



"In the event of a difference of opinion between the and other members of the Railway Board, the members may bring such cases to the notice of the bringing out financial observations and detailed remarks thereon. The will have full powers to take the final decision by recording a reasoned order," said the order issued by Railway Board Secretary R K Verma.



The step is expected to check incidences where objections raised by the FC and the ensuing arduous exercise of getting clearance were cited for delay in project implementation.



The new rule will also be applicable at the zonal level where the GMs will have the final say in case of differences among financial advisers and other executives.



"It will help in fixing accountability and make executives responsible for their decisions," the official said.

