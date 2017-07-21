Financial management of NRHM funds not used satisfactorily: CAG

In its latest report, Comptroller and Auditor General reports that financial management of the funds allocated for reproductive health under NRHM, both at state and centre levels have not been satisfactory. The report goes on to say that six states diverted the funds to other schemes. It also says that Rs 5037.08 crore released in 2014-15, and 2015-16state treasuries were transferred to state health societies with a delay of at least 50 days. In some cases, the delay has been of 271 days.

The shortfall in the physical infrastructure is between 24% and 38%. Of this, 50% shortfall is in five states - Bihar, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Twenty states have not made functional, completed or commissioned works. 20 states have not been maintaining records of antenatal check up of

CAG has noticed that spending on reproductive health is only around Rs 42.89 crore against the requirement of Rs 132.83 crore. This is for 18 states.

Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana incentives are not being paid to at least 12,723

The report notes that essential drugs like to is found in 28 states.