Business Standard

FinMin invites public recipes for Budget

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The finance ministry has officially invited suggestions from citizens for Budget 2015-16, “to infuse more transparency into the exercise and to have people as partners to the process”.

Customarily, the minister interacts  with representatives of various stakeholders before preparing the Budget. A few years ago, then minister Pranab Mukherjee had invited state finance ministers for an interaction.

To give suggestions, email at budsugg.1516@gov.in  and/or rajat.bhargava@nic.in.

First Published: Fri, January 16 2015. 00:15 IST

