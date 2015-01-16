The finance ministry has officially invited suggestions from citizens for Budget 2015-16, “to infuse more transparency into the exercise and to have people as partners to the process”.
Customarily, the minister interacts with representatives of various stakeholders before preparing the Budget. A few years ago, then minister Pranab Mukherjee had invited state finance ministers for an interaction.
To give suggestions, email at budsugg.1516@gov.in and/or rajat.bhargava@nic.in.
FinMin invites public recipes for Budget
