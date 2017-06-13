FIPB abolition delays FDI from Amazon, Big Basket and Grofers

The abolition of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was meant to make the process of attracting (FDI) easier, but it seems to have become the main reason for a delay in the cause.

Online marketplace majors Amazon, and Grofers, which plan to invest a total of more than $1 billion in food-only retail, have not been able to go ahead with their plan in the absence of the relevant authority to give the final approval.

Marketplace giant Amazon, and had filed an application with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in January to open food-only retail stores in the country.

The government has already allowed 100 per cent in food-only retail and these players have had expressed their desire to open stores. Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Tuesday, said there has been a delay because of the abolition.

However, she added the approvals will be given soon. In anticipation of this, the companies have already finished most of the initial work, including looking for retail spaces as well as deciding on the manpower.

has already committed investing close to $515 million in the project. Other players also have most of their plans ready. "Our blueprint for our offline retail plan is also ready and our back-end is in place," a senior Vice-President of one of these e-grocers told Business Standard.

In June, last year, the government had allowed 100 per cent in multi-brand food retail, including through e-commerce. However, the food products have to be produced, processed or manufactured in the country.

The erstwhile FIPB, which had the power to approve investments up to Rs 5,000 crore, would have decided upon Amazons investment commitments that translate to over Rs 3,500 crore.

Now, with sectoral ministries taking charge of the approval process for their respective sectors, the proposals will be approved by the With all cases to be transferred to various ministries within the next three weeks, the will have to take a decision within the next 60 days.

Opening the food retail space to has, however, drawn little interest from other major international retail players so far, who have complained that just having 'food only' stores was not a viable option. Multinationals, including Walmart and French retail major Auchan Group, have indicated their interest in investing in the country if the government allows "food plus" or permission to sell other items of household nature as well.

Badal reiterated that definitive solution to the in "food plus" retail issue will be resolved before the World Food India mega food festival that is to be held in November. While the Ministry of Food Processing has been in favour of allowing food retailers to sell non-food items to the tune of 25 per cent of all shelf products, other ministries including the and the Ministry of Finance had expressed reservation about it on multiple occasions.