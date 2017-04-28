FIPB abolition in final stages, says Arun Jaitley

Says some tough steps are required so that India increasingly becomes a tax-compliant society

Abolition of the 25-year-old Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) is in the final lap and this will set the stage for more reforms in the policy, Minister said on Friday.



He also said some "tough steps" are required so that increasingly becomes a tax-compliant society.



Jaitley had in his Budget for 2017-18 proposed abolition of — an inter-ministerial body under the Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs that processes proposals and makes recommendations for approval.



"I am now in the final stages of doing away with the because 90 per cent of the investment in comes under the automatic route. So for the balance 10 per cent, do we need multiple forums to give approval or (do) we need just one forum in one ministry?" he said, addressing CII's annual meeting here.



The is yet to announce the modalities of the new system of processing applications which fall under the approval route.



was initially constituted under the Prime Minister's Office in the wake of economic liberalisation in the early 1990s.



With investment already liberalised and rules simplified significantly, abolishing will help streamline the process for foreign investment in



Jaitley said with the easing the process of doing business by eliminating discretion and adopting market mechanism for allocation of resources, the industry does not have to visit corridors of power any more.



And in that series of reforms, efforts are being made to simplify direct and indirect structure.



"(In) the entire effort to simplify both direct and indirect structure, some tough steps are required to see that increasingly becomes a tax-compliant society," he said without elaborating.



Jaitley added that higher resources with the state will now mean greater investment in infrastructure and rural "These are going to be the two primary drivers of growth," he said.

Press Trust of India