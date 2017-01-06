First wind power auction to be without surety on purchase, evacuation infra

The county would have its first auction of wind power projects, but with no surety on power purchase and lack of evacuation infrastructure. Developers are likely to hedge risks by quoting higher tariff. Projects of 1,000 Mw will go under the hammer, but there is no surety of off-take — the Centre has not tied up with any state for power sale. Some of the leading companies in the sector — Suzlon, Hero Future Energies, Sembcorp India, ReNew Power, Gamesa India — are likely to participate in the bidding. According to industry estimates, the tariff to be around Rs ...

Shreya Jai