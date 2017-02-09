Fiscal consolidation without squeezing expenditure is desirable: Jaitley

Finance minister on Thursday said the Budget stayed on the path of fiscal prudence without squeezing on on productive sectors, in quite contrast to the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government which had massively cut in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Replying to a debate on discussion on the general Budget in the Lok Sabha, he also tried to turn tables on the Congress for rising non-performing assets of public sector banks and blamed then finance ministry for influencing banks to give loans to Vijaya Mallya, even without taking the name of the businessman.

The finance minister defended the Budget proposal on political funding, taking on those finding lacunae in reducing a cap on cash donation to Rs 2,000 from the current Rs 20,000. He said the reduction of the cap was not the idea of the government but of the Election Commission.

He says the government is open for suggestions, while finding an idea of only state funding of elections not in sync with the reality of India.

Jaitley said except for two wheeler sales, other parameters in the economy did not reflect any adverse impact of on the economy.

The finance minister said what matters is not the fiscal deficit number only, but the quality of that deficit as well.

The government, he said had cut plan to Rs 4.13 lakh crore from the Budget estimates of Rs 5.21 lakh crore in 2012-13. Then it again reduced the plan to Rs 4.52 lakh crore from Rs 5.55 lakh crore in 2013-14.

"If you cut over Rs one lakh of (plan) expenditure, your quality of fiscal deficit was poor. You cut development expenditure, " Jaitley told the Congress benches.

The then government had narrowed fiscal deficit to 4.8 per cent from Budgeted 5.1 per cent in 2012-13 and 4.4 per cent from 4.8 per cent in the Budget Estimates for 2013-14.

Jaitley said the NDA government has spent more than budgeted in the last two years due to increase in revenue by 17 per cent in each of those years.

From the Budget of 2017-18, the practice of giving a break-up of in plan and non-plan heads has been discontinued. In fact, classification now comprises revenue and capital The budget also gave figures for the previous year in the new classification. In 2016-17, the government is projected to spend Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the Revised Estimates against Rs 2.47 lakh crore in the Budget Estimates.

The finance minister said while most observes appreciated the fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 as pegged by the Budget from 3.5 per cent in the current financial year, but the Congress said it should be reined in at 3 per cent. If indeed it was contained at 3 per cent, where would have economic growth come as private is already low, he wondered.

The roadmap had pegged fiscal deficit at 3 per cent for 2017-18, but the budget widened it by 0.2 percentage points taking slight leeway from a committee on fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM), headed by former secretary N K Singh.

The panel recommended that fiscal deficit be contained at 3 per cent for each of three years beginning 2017-18, but gave a leeway of 0.5 percentage point if there is downturn.

Taking on those attacking the government on job creation front, Jaitley said the Budget has allocated Rs 3.96 lakh crore on infrastructure and Rs 2.41 lakh crore for transport sector for 2017-18.

Defending the Narendra Modi government's move of demonetisation, Jaitley said all parameters including tax receipts, rabi sowing, car sales did not point to any slowdown impact from the note ban. Only two wheeler sales were down in the months of November and December due to the impact on informal economy which is in the process of getting integrated with the formal economy.



He said along with the goods and services tax, would lead to greater digitisation which will reduce the need for cash economy. He said many studies including a white paper on the black economy tabled by the government in Parliament blamed dominance of cash for crimes and other mal-effects.

Responding to Congress leader Veerappa Moily's charges that bad debts of public sector banks have increased, Jaitley said it is due to rising interest on these non performing assets which are a legacy left over by the government.

He said the Congress leader (referring to Rahul Gandhi) for "infinite" times have said that the current regime gave some Rs 1,200 crore advantage to one person who has fled to London.

"Not a rupee advantage by any bank since 26 May, 2014 was given to that person by any bank. Now the documents which have come out .... this was happening not by the banks but this was happening through influence of North Block and the banks officials are having to pay for it now."

Jaitley said while the government is open for suggestions on reforms in political funding, those who are finding problems with solutions are in favour of a status quo.

"The Rs 2000 limit, that we have given, is the Election Commission recommendation. It has suggested to lower it from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 to make it stringent. If there is consensus for ending it (the cap), then it is a different issue. We will discuss it during Finance Bill." he said.

He said Economic Survey is in favour of discussing the idea of universal basic income. However, UBI in addition of the present subsidies regime, would be difficult to implement for the Centre as well as states.