Fiscal deficit in Apr-Sept rises to 91.3% of Rs 5.46 lakh cr Budget target
Fiscal deficit in Apr-Sept rises to 91.3% of Rs 5.46 lakh cr Budget target

The deficit was 83.9 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Photo: Shutterstock

India reported fiscal deficit of Rs 4.99 lakh crore ($77.09 billion) for April-September or 91.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

The deficit was 83.9 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first six months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 5.42 lakh crore, government data showed on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, October 31 2017. 15:49 IST

