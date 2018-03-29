Fiscal deficit will be within 3.5% of GDP, says Economic Affairs Secretary

With India's April-February having already crossed 120 per cent of the full year's target, the government on Thurday said it was confident of keeping the deficit within the targeted 3.5 per cent range.

The data released by the (CGA) on Wednesday showed that India's budgetary for the 11 months ended in February stood at 120.3 per cent -- Rs 7.15 trillion -- of the full year's revised target of Rs 5.94 trillion.

said the CGA data was only till February-end and that the latest numbers available till March 28 "are very close to revised estimates".

"Fiscal accounts numbers released yesterday (Wednesday) indicated end-February position. We now have numbers until March 28. We are very close to RE (revised estimates) for both and revenue deficit. (We are) Quite confident that will be within 3.5 per cent of GDP," Garg tweeted.