GST: 5-member panel to pick anti-profiteering body

The five-member panel to pick the all-powerful anti-profiteering authority under the goods and services tax (GST) regime will comprise Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chairman Vanaja Sarna, besides two members from the states. The search-cum-selection committee will choose the five members of the anti-profiteering authority, which will have the powers to take action against companies not passing on the benefits of lower tax incidence to end users. The authority will cease to exist two years after its ...
