Flipkart, Mobikwik chiefs among entrepreneurs to steer talks at GES 2017

New generation entrepreneurs, starting from Executive Chairman Sachin Bhansal to Mobikwik co-founder Upasana Tuku of India will be joining their counterparts and investors to discuss on a host of topics centered on the pursuit of business innovations at the three-day (GES) 2017 led by the US President Donald Trump's daughter



While the opening day of the summit on Tuesday has a grand inaugural session to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, the next two days of the event are packed with dozens of discussions and workshops on topics relevant to enterprise building such as access to capital, leveraging technology and finding new business opportunities.



Ivanka Trump, who is heading a contingent of over 400 delegates from the United States, is taking part in the summit's plenary session dedicated to innovations in workforce development and skills on Wednesday morning. She is also expected to participate in the Networking and Global Innovations through Science and Technology (GIST) catalyst pitch competition soon after the plenary session. The catalyst pitch competition is expected to provide featured startups from India, the US and other countries around the world an opportunity to elevate their business by show-casing their pitch.The panel discussions on themes including attracting private equity, future of Cinema, investing in healthcare startups, mentoring and networking, the business of winning at sports entrepreneurship is going to be part of the second-day proceedings of the summit. On the third and the final day, the summit organisers have lined up deliberations and short sessions on topics such as alternatives to conventional financing, investment opportunities in the emerging markets, linking global and woman-owned businesses, securing the cashless society, how artificial intelligence was going to shape the future, the enterprise of 'Space' among other things. Panel discussions will be predominantly comprising the Indian speakers.Some of the speakers coming from outside represent prominent global companies, including President Steven Nordlund, Goldman Sachs, Japan, Managing Director Ankur Sahu, Dell Asia Pacific President Amit Midha, PayPal Vice President Lisa Mather.Serum Institute of India's Natasha Poonawalla, Kirloskar Systems Chairman Gitanjali Kirloskar, KRBL Limited Director Priyanka Mittal, Practo Founder Shashank Navlikar Dattatreya, OLA co-founder and CEO Bhavish Agarwal are among the other young who will be taking part in various panel discussions.Other renowned Indian participants in this event include Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, Delhi High Court Judge Pratibha Singh, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, movie actresses Aditi Rao, Poonam Kapoor, tennis player Sania Mirza, new Miss World Manushi Chillar.Among the private equity and venture capital firms KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, Kalari Capital Managing Director Vani Kola, Carlyle India Managing Director Neeraj Bharadwaj are also taking part as speakers in various panel discussions.