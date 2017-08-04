FM launches Bharat-22 ETF; to cover six sectors

Centre has set up a new exchange-traded fund Bharat-22 to sell government stakes in 22 firms under its asset sale programme, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
told reporters on Friday.
Bharat-22 ETF
will consist of the government’s holding in SUUTI, CPSE ETF
and PSU banks. It will cover six sectors.
The ETF
will include 22 companies. Jaitley said that the ETF
will have a single company cap of 15 per cent, and a sectoral cap of 22 per cent.
It will feature four banking stocks -- SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank -- other than CPSEs such as Nalco, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and Coal India.
Besides, there will be nine other PSUs as well as REC and PFC. SUUTI's holding in ITC has also been included.
Ninety per cent of the equities included are traded in futures.
ICICI Prudential is the fund manager.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU