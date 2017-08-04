TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Tobacco lobby hits back at govt over e-cigarette stubbing plan
Business Standard

FM launches Bharat-22 ETF; to cover six sectors

ETF to have CPSEs, public sector banks and strategic holding SUUTI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley announces new ETF
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Centre has set up a new exchange-traded fund Bharat-22 to sell government stakes in 22 firms under its asset sale programme, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Friday.

Bharat-22 ETF will consist of the government’s holding in SUUTI, CPSE ETF and PSU banks. It will cover six sectors.

The ETF will include 22 companies. Jaitley said that the ETF will have a single company cap of 15 per cent, and a sectoral cap of 22 per cent.

It will feature four banking stocks -- SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank -- other than CPSEs such as Nalco, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and Coal India.

Besides, there will be nine other PSUs as well as REC and PFC. SUUTI's holding in ITC has also been included.

Ninety per cent of the equities included are traded in futures.

ICICI Prudential is the fund manager.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements