For first time in 8 yrs, stake sale proceeds could exceed Budget Estimates

In the backdrop of expected tax revenue shortfall due to the goods and services tax (GST) implementation and a possible spending stimulus to revive a flagging economy and create jobs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will depend on revenue heads like disinvestment to adhere to the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18. And, for the first time since 2009-10, it appears stake sale proceeds could exceed the budgeted estimate of Rs 72,500 crore, the highest-ever for any financial year to date. For April-September, the first six months, the Centre has got Rs 19,759 crore. On tap now is ...