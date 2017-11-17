Foreign exchange earnings from tourism surge to Rs 2,254 cr in October

earnings (FEEs) from in October this year registered an increase of Rs 2,254 crore, compared to October 2016, the ministry said today.



The ministry, which records every month, said the earnings in October, 2017 stood at Rs 14,354 crore, whereas the figure was Rs 12,100 crore in October, 2016 and Rs 10,549 crore in October, 2015.



"The growth rate in in terms of rupees in October, 2017 over October, 2016 has increased to 18.6 per cent, compared to 14.7 per cent in October, 2016 over October, 2015," the ministry said in a statement.during the period January-October 2017 were Rs 1,44,225 crore, with a growth of 16.9 per cent over the corresponding period last year, the statement said.during January-October, 2016 were Rs 1,23,329 crore with a growth of 13.8 per cent over January-October, 2015.