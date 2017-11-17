Foreign exchange earnings from tourism surge to Rs 2,254 cr in October

-
ALSO READForeign exchange earnings from tourism surge to Rs 13,922 cr in Aug '17 India's tourism potential needs to be tapped: Economic Survey II Foreign tourist arrivals rise by 18% y-o-y in October: Tourism ministry Bangladeshis galore: Foreign tourist growth hits a 10-year high Wildlife tourism can act as an effective conservation tool: Expert
-
Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from tourism in October this year registered an increase of Rs 2,254 crore, compared to October 2016, the tourism ministry said today.
The ministry, which records FEEs every month, said the earnings in October, 2017 stood at Rs 14,354 crore, whereas the figure was Rs 12,100 crore in October, 2016 and Rs 10,549 crore in October, 2015.
"The growth rate in FEEs in terms of rupees in October, 2017 over October, 2016 has increased to 18.6 per cent, compared to 14.7 per cent in October, 2016 over October, 2015," the ministry said in a statement.
FEEs during the period January-October 2017 were Rs 1,44,225 crore, with a growth of 16.9 per cent over the corresponding period last year, the statement said.
FEEs during January-October, 2016 were Rs 1,23,329 crore with a growth of 13.8 per cent over January-October, 2015.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU