Foreign exchange earnings from tourism up by 16% in November

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from in November this year registered an increase of 16.7 per cent as compared to that of last year, the ministry said on Tuesday.



The ministry, which records FEEs every month, said the earnings in November, 2017 stood at Rs 16,640 crore as compared to Rs 14,259 crore in November 2016 and Rs 12,649 crore in November 2015.



"The growth rate in FEEs in rupee terms in November 2017 over November 2016 has increased to 16.7 per cent, compared to 12.7 per cent in November 2016 over November 2015," the ministry said.FEEs during the period January-November 2017 were Rs 1,60,865 crore with a growth of 16.9 per cent over the same period of previous year.Whereas, the FEEs during January-November 2016 were Rs 1,37,588 crore with a growth of 13.7 per cent over January- November, 2015.