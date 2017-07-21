Foreign money in Indian realty doubles to $7.6 bn in 3 years, US top source

Foreign investment in Indian jumped more than two-fold at $7.6 billion during 2014-16 period compared with the previous three years, according to Knight Frank.



"Foreign in Indian realty rocketed from $3.2 billion during 2011-13 to $7.6 billion during 2014-16 recording a staggering surge of 137 per cent," the consultant said.



Knight Frank said that the capital raised by domestic players was healthy and almost doubled to $2.4 billion from $1.3 billion during the same period.While domestic investors dominated the real estate industry until 2008, foreign players entered the limelight since 2014, it added.US accounted for more than 40 per cent of the foreign investments, followed by (18 per cent) and (17 per cent).attracted the biggest pie of foreign in 2016, accounting for at least 39 per cent of capital flow in the Indian real estate followed by rest of which accounted for a share of 32 per cent.Bengaluru (11 per cent) topped the chart among other metros followed by Chennai (10 per cent) and Delhi (4 per cent)."India, among all other emerging markets has attracted the highest interest of global investors on account of a stable government and implementation of path breaking reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that would formalize the economy," said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director, Research, Knight FrankHe said the real estate being one of the most important investment assets has witnessed a surge in the flow of foreignWith the sector undergoing a complete transformation at the back of the new real estate law and affordable housing focus and the Real Estate Trusts, the domestic investors have also joined the bandwagon, Das said.

