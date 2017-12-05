Foreign Trade Policy: Leverage GST, explore new markets to spur exports

The Union government on Tuesday released the "Mid-Term Review of Foreign Trade Policy" (2015-20) to focus on strategies to spur exports.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the revised FTP focuses on the goal of exploring new markets and new products as well as on increasing India's share in the traditional markets and products.

"The revised FTP focuses on... leveraging benefits of GST by exporters; close monitoring of performances and taking immediate corrective measures based on state-of-the-art data analysis; increasing ease of trading across borders; increasing the realisations from Indian agriculture based exports," the ministry said in the statement 2017.The Merchandise from Scheme (MEIS) incentives have been increased by 2 per cent to 4 per cent in the review on Tuesday. The Services Exports from Scheme incentives (SEIS) have also been increased by 2 per cent.