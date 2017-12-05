Foreign Trade Policy: Leverage GST, explore new markets to spur exports

-
ALSO READTextile exporters unhappy with MEIS enhancement as incentives remain low Exporters hope for more tariff aid in foreign trade policy Stringent global quality norms denting India's fruit exports: Study Don't yet rejoice over exports India-China trade balance agreement remain a non-starter after 3 years
-
"The revised FTP focuses on... leveraging benefits of GST by exporters; close monitoring of export performances and taking immediate corrective measures based on state-of-the-art data analysis; increasing ease of trading across borders; increasing the realisations from Indian agriculture based exports," the ministry said in the foreign trade policy statement 2017.
The Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) incentives have been increased by 2 per cent to 4 per cent in the Foreign Trade Policy review on Tuesday. The Services Exports from India Scheme incentives (SEIS) have also been increased by 2 per cent.
"Mid-term review aims to promote exports by simplification of processes,enhancing support to high employment sectors, leveraging benefits of GST, promoting services exports,monitoring exports performance through state-of-the-art analytics," Prabhu added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU