Forex kitty at life-time high of $381.167 bn

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

India's forex reserves surged by $2.404 billion to reach life-time high of $381.167 billion in the week to June 2 on account of rise in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said today.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $547 million to $378.763 billion.



Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of overall reserves, increased by $2.748 billion to $357.290 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves however declined by $343.2 million to $20.095 billion, the central bank said.

The special drawing rights (SDR) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $0.2 million to $1.472 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF too declined by $0.4 million to $2.309 billion.

